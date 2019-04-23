close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik locks script of 'Tere Naam' sequel

"Tere Naam" was directed by Kaushik, written by Bala and Jainendra Jain. It also starred Bhumika Chawla. 

Satish Kaushik locks script of &#039;Tere Naam&#039; sequel
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik says he will be making a sequel to the 2003 Salman Khan-starrer "Tere Naam". The upcoming film will revolve around a gangster and will be set in north India.

"We have just locked the script of 'Tere Naam' sequel and it's a love story revolving around a gangster. It will be set in North India," Kaushik told IANS. 

Asked if the cast has been finalised, Kaushik said: "It will take us a while to think about the cast. I haven't yet approached anyone for it since the script just got locked a few days ago."

"Tere Naam" was directed by Kaushik, written by Bala and Jainendra Jain. It also starred Bhumika Chawla. 

The film, which had several hit numbers including "Lagan lagi", "Kyun kisi ko", "Odhni", "Tumse milna", revolved around a rowdy named Radhe, who fell in love with Nirjara.

 

Tags:
Satish KaushikTere Naam sequelTere NaamSalman Khan
Next
Story

7-time Grammy winner Prince's memoir in October

Must Watch

PT16M21S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Opposition doesn't want Sadhvi Pragya to contest election?