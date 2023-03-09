Satish Kaushik Dies At 66: NSD Student To Ace Actor-Director, Read All About His Journey

New Delhi: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66. He celebrated Holi on March 7th with a few Bollywood faces and suddenly, actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news of his passing away. The veteran actor was known for his film performances and remarkable direction.

Satish was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He studied acting at Delhi's famous National School Of Drama and had often shared many fun anecdotes of his old days at the institution with Anupam Kher.

Satish Kaushik Career

Satish Kaushik was famous for his roles as 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, and 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. His comic timing was highly appreciated by fans. He even won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. Salman Khan's blockbuster "Tere Naam", and Arjun Rampal starrer "Vaada", were among the films Satish directed.

Satish Kaushik Direction

His first film as a director was Sridevi's 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' in 1993. His second was 'Prem' in 95, which was supposed to be Tabu's inaugural film, both films were box office disasters. He continued to make films and got his first hit with 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' in 1999.

Satish Kaushik's Personal Life

The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik and had a son, Shanu Kaushik, who died in 1996 when he was just two years old. Later, in 2012, the couple welcomed a daughter Vanshika through a surrogate mother.

Satish Kaushik Controversies

Apart from Bollywood, he was a part of the Chandigarh Film City Project in alliance with Parsavnath Developers, a real estate company. PD had to leave the venture when it was exposed by the media for their foul play caught red-handed in the project. However, the actor got a clean chit in the case.

In his 30 years of career, he has worked in more than 100 movies in different capacities as an actor, assistant director, producer and even in different areas in the TV industry.

Satish Kaushik No More

Anupam Kher tweeted in the morning about Kaushik's sudden demise. "I know "death is the last truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I'm alive. Such a sudden full stop on the friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!," veteran actor Kher said in a tweet in Hindi.