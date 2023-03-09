topStoriesenglish2581467
NewsLifestylePeople
SATISH KAUSHIK

Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Here's What The Actor Shared On Social Media Hours Before His Demise

The actor was seen enjoying the festival of Holi with a few fellow celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mahima Chaudhry and others. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66. Actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter.
  • The actor was seen enjoying the festival of Holi with a few fellow celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mahima Chaudhry and others.

Trending Photos

Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Here's What The Actor Shared On Social Media Hours Before His Demise

New Delhi: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66. Actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter. The veteran actor was known for his film performances and remarkable direction.

The actor was seen enjoying the festival of Holi with a few fellow celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mahima Chaudhry and others. He took pictures from the fun Holi celebration on Instagram and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left"

Fans have flooded the comment section on his post with 'RIP' and broken heart emojis. The industry is shocked by his sudden demise and many actors, actresses, filmmakers are mourning his death.

Satish Kaushik was famous for his roles as 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, and 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. Fans highly appreciated his comic timing. Salman Khan's blockbuster "Tere Naam", and Arjun Rampal starrer "Vaada", were among the films Satish directed.

The actor died after suffering a heart attack in Delhi NCR. His body is currently at Fortis hospital, Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Live Tv

Satish KaushikSatish Kaushik deathSatish Kaushik ageSatish Kaushik social mediasatish kaushik moviesSatish Kaushik passes awaySatish Kaushik heart attack

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011