Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Here's What The Actor Shared On Social Media Hours Before His Demise

New Delhi: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66. Actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter. The veteran actor was known for his film performances and remarkable direction.

The actor was seen enjoying the festival of Holi with a few fellow celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mahima Chaudhry and others. He took pictures from the fun Holi celebration on Instagram and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left"

Fans have flooded the comment section on his post with 'RIP' and broken heart emojis. The industry is shocked by his sudden demise and many actors, actresses, filmmakers are mourning his death.

Satish Kaushik was famous for his roles as 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, and 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. Fans highly appreciated his comic timing. Salman Khan's blockbuster "Tere Naam", and Arjun Rampal starrer "Vaada", were among the films Satish directed.

The actor died after suffering a heart attack in Delhi NCR. His body is currently at Fortis hospital, Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.