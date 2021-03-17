Satish Kaushik tests COVID-19 positive, reveals he is under home quarantine

Mumbai: Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 64-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Attention please! I have been tested COVID positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks," Kaushik wrote.

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

Several collegaues of Kaushik from the industry, including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kushan Nandy, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Anup Soni, wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, asked Kaushik to look after his health.

"Dearest @satishkaushik2! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always," Kher wrote.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose by 2,377, the highest single day addition since October last year, to touch 3,49,958, a civic official said.

The toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day.