Satish Kaushik's 10-Year-Old Daughter Vanshika Shares Unseen Heartwarming Pic With Her Late Dad

New Delhi: Late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack while his short trip to Delhi for a Holi Party on Thursday, March 9, 2023. His mortal remains were airlifted to Mumbai where an ocean of Bollywood celebrities, his family and friends paid their last respects and bid him a tearful goodbye. His untimely and sudden death left many shocked as fans prayed for his near and dear ones. He was 66.

Satish Kaushik's 10-year-old daughter Vanishka took to her social media handle after the last rites were performed by his nephew and shared a heart-numbing picture with her late dad. The photo has got reactions from netizens and many celebs as well.

Satish Kaushik's close friend and co-star of many films Anupam Kher was inconsolable at his funeral and broke down many times. He told PTI that Satish Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi to celebrate Holi when he began to feel uneasy. "He told his driver to take him to the hospital... He suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way," he said.

Following a post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the actor's body was flown to Mumbai and taken to his residence in Mumbai's Versova locality at around 6.30 pm.

A host of Kaushik's industry friends and colleagues, including directors David Dhawan and Subhash Ghai, lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, and actors Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Shilpa Shetty, visited his residence to offer their condolences.

Satish Kaushik, who acted, directed, wrote and produced a range of films over four decades, was loved and respected by many in the Hindi movie industry. His comic timing in classics such as "Mr India" and "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" is still remembered.

Kaushik, whose directing credits include "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. The Haryana-born Kaushik was raised in Delhi's Karol Bagh and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

