Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Interacts With Fans At Mumbai Theatre

Mumbai: As part of the post-release promotion for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked out their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema here on Thursday. Dressed in a pink shirt and denims, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie.

Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani's Love Story Leaves Fans With Some Food For Thought

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the big screen after their 2022 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The romantic drama revolves around Sattu and Katha, a couple stuck in a troubled marriage.'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has an ensemble cast that includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir.