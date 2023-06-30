topStoriesenglish2628862
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Interacts With Fans At Mumbai Theatre

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Koushik Mahata and Supriya Pathak as lead characters. 

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: As part of the post-release promotion for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked out their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema here on Thursday. Dressed in a pink shirt and denims, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the big screen after their 2022 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The romantic drama revolves around Sattu and Katha, a couple stuck in a troubled marriage.'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has an ensemble cast that includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir.

