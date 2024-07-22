Advertisement
Sawan 2024: Nia Sharma Visits Lord Shiva Temple On First 'Shravan Somvaar'

Shravan 2024: Devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati observe Sawan Somwar fasting, which began on Monday (July 22, 2024) and will conclude on August 19.

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 05:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma shared a glimpse of herself visiting a Lord Shiva temple on the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the month of Sawan. Taking to Instagram stories, Nia, who has 7.8 million followers, posted a picture of a Shivling adorned with 'belpatra'.

The actress did not caption the snap but accompanied it with the tune of "Om Namah Shivay." Devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati observe Sawan Somwar fasting, which began on Monday and will conclude on August 19.

Earlier, Nia also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the set of the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail', in which she plays the role of Nishigandha.

The video shows her enjoying a candid moment while wearing a pastel pink saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, accessorised with a big pearl necklace and a maangtika.

The show also stars Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

On the work front, Nia is currently featured in the celebrity cooking show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

The show also features Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' airs on Colors.

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga', and ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also starred in web series like 'Twisted' and 'Jamai 2.0'.

 

