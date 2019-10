Mangaluru: Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away on Friday morning in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The 70-year-old is survived by his wife and three children. He was suffering from age-related issues.

He died at a hospital after being reportedly admitted on Thursday following his illness.

He was a renowned Saxophonist and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and many other awards.