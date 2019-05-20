close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost are engaged after dating for two years. 

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost are engaged after dating for two years. 

According to E! online, the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows sometime in near future. 

The duo made their debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere together in LA.

This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, while it will be Johansson's third.

The 34-year-old actor's first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. 

Johansson shares four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac. 

Tags:
Scarlett JohanssonColin Jost
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi's airport look will drive away your Monday morning blues—Pics

Must Watch

PT4M34S

BSP dismisses reports amid rumours of Mayawati meeting Sonia, Rahul