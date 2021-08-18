हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, confirms Colin Jost

American comedian Colin Jost has recently confirmed rumours about his wife Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy. Page Six confirmed the news from the comedian and he said that he "can't wait to become a dad."

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, confirms Colin Jost
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: American comedian Colin Jost has recently confirmed rumours about his wife Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy. Page Six confirmed the news from the comedian and he said that he "can't wait to become a dad."

The 39-year-old recently performed at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience.

Page Six revealed back in July that the Marvel star is expecting the couple's first child and is due soon. On a related note, the 'Black Widow' actor already has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac.

After three years of dating, she tied the knot with Jost in an intimate wedding ceremony last year. Rumours of Johansson's pregnancy first sparked in June after the actor skipped out on several 'Black Widow' events."She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote 'Black Widow,' which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer," a source explained to Page Six at the time.

The Oscar-nominated actor did carry out promotional appearances via Zoom, through which she virtually appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show. She kept the camera set up to her shoulders up.

Despite the pregnancy, seems like the 36-year-old actor is already plotting her big-screen return after her baby's arrival as The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that she has signed Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.Johansson's character, plot and other such details of the Anderson directorial venture are being kept under wraps.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson pregnantBlack WidowMarvel
Next
Story

Drake reveals he had COVID and it made him lose hair

Must Watch

PT11M37S

Afghanistan: Video of Taliban's brutality in Kabul