Scarlett Johansson shows off back tattoo

Los Angeles: Actress Scarlett Johansson flaunted a huge back tattoo in a strapless dress at a film premiere.

The Hollywood actress donned a pearl pink and vibrant purple dress, which revealed a floral tattoo running down her back, reports mirror.co.uk.

The outfit featured an embroidered floral design in shimmering embellishments and a zip-up feature which dominated the sweetheart-style neckline.

A thick belt cinched in the star's waist while the wrap-around skirt looked elegant with a subtle split.

She teased a glimpse at her vast rose-detailed back tattoo above her dress as she turned around to pose at the premiere.

According to Marie Claire, the tattoo of roses are a reference to the actress' 3-year-old daughter Rose, who she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.