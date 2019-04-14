Scarlett Johansson turns heads with daring pantsuit

close

Trust red carpet events to set new fashion trends. Scarlett Johansson chose to flaunt a black pantsuit with a unique twist for a recent "Avengers: Endgame" gala evening.

London: Trust red carpet events to set new fashion trends. Scarlett Johansson chose to flaunt a black pantsuit with a unique twist for a recent "Avengers: Endgame" gala evening.

The actress hit the "Avengers: Endgame" UK Fan Event, here earlier this week, wearing a Tom Ford black ensemble -- a business-chic suit on the right and a daring bustier on the left.

Essentially, it was a half-and-half combination of a one-sleeved blazer with a cutout bustier for an asymmetrical take on the 'no shirt' trend on red carpets.

Johansson wore black trousers and heels to complete her look, further accentuated by a bold scarlet lip colour and a slicked-back updo.

She was later joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth at the event.

The team of "Avengers: Endgame" has been aggressively promoting the forthcoming film, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero film will be released on April 26.

Avengers: EndgameScarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson picsChris Hemsworth
