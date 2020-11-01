Scroll through these breathtaking pics from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding album

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal married her fiance Gautam Kitchlu in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The wedding was no less than a fairytale affair and the pictures from the ceremony exude nothing but royalty.
We cannot thank the newlyweds enough as they have shared memories from their special day with their fans on social media. With the photos, Kajal also explained to the people about the wedding rituals.
For one of the photos, in which they solemnise the wedding, Kajal wrote, "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include Jeelakarra Bellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times."
The bride looked ravishing in an Anamika Khanna wedding lehenga while the groom wore a white sherwani from the studios of Anita Dongre.
"And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you," Kajal wrote.
Take a look at more pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding album:
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.
Kajal announced his wedding to Gautam last month on social media. He is an entrepreneur by profession.
Here's wishing Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu a very happy married life!