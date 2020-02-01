Sea, sand and rain dance: Amy Jackson is living her best life in Seychelles

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson is celebrating her 28th birthday in Seychelles with her partner George Panayiotou and their son Andreas. Glimpses from the birthday-special vacation have been shared by Amy in plenty on Instagram and it appears that the family is having a great time there.

As Amy turned 28, she shared a lengthy post about life. In the picture, the actress can be seen standing in a balcony in a printed bikini and writes, “Just to ‘simply’ wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing. To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing.”

“If you opened your eyes today and took another breath - you’re winning!! With everything that’s happening across the world right now... just to LIVE another day is truly a gift!! I’m going into my 28th year on this planet with a whole new perspective and a heart filled with gratitude anddddd I’m gonna start with this little rain dance!! Yes it’s p*ssing down on my birthday and there’s not an ounce of sun to be seen BUT on the plus side, the plants are happy,” she added.

In another post, Amy and Andreas can be seen twinning in red. She leans on a coconut tree trunk and shares a hearty laugh with her son.

Here are some other pictures from Amy’s Seychelles vacation:

Amy is engaged to George Panayiotou. The couple welcomed Andreas in September 2019. On the work front, she was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'.