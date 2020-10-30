हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Second time preggers Kareena Kapoor getting 'maa ke haath ki maalish' from Babita is the best thing on internet today!

Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan has her Insta-fam waiting for fresh posts and videos which the avid social media user often drops. Kareena took to Instagram recently and shared an adorable picture with her mom and veteran actress Babita.

Second time preggers Kareena Kapoor getting &#039;maa ke haath ki maalish&#039; from Babita is the best thing on internet today!

New Delhi: Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan has her Insta-fam waiting for fresh posts and videos which the avid social media user often drops. Kareena took to Instagram recently and shared an adorable picture with her mom and veteran actress Babita.

Bebo's heart-winning caption along with a picture is too cute to miss. Check out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maa ke haath ka... maalish 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Doting mother Babita can be seen giving a head maalish to Bebo. 

Dressed in her comfy dresses and Kaftans this summer, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made these floral printed maxi dresses a cool maternity wear option.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 21, 2016. The couple announced Kareena's second pregnancy earlier this year. 

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorBabitaKareena Kapoor pregnantSaif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor Khan
