See Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor through Shah Rukh Khan's lens

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ananypanday

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday, who is best friends with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, shared lovely pictures of the trio recently. The pictures are all the more special as they have been clicked by Shah Rukh.  

"Charlie's Angels #familyportrait," Ananya captioned the monochrome pictures. The BFFs can be seen twinning in black and Suhana is sandwiched between Ananya and Shanaya. 

Here are the pictures.

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya have been friends since childhood. When in Mumbai, the trio are spotted hanging out together most of the times. Also, Ananya's Instagram timeline is full of her pictures with Suhana and Shanaya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charlie’s Angels  #familyportrait  @iamsrk

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

On Suhana's birthday in May, she wished her friend with a throwback picture of the trio playing together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart  We love u Sueeeee  #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

Take a look at some more pictures of the BFFs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Sue, we love you 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doesn’t get much better than this  #CharliesAngels

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

 

Major friendship goals, right?

Ananya debuted as an actress with the May release 'Student Of The Year 2'. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. Meanwhile, Shanaya has also entered Bollywood but not as an actress. She is working as an assistant director for her cousin Janhvi's film. 

Suhana, on the hand, aspires to be an actress, SRK revealed earlier. She just graduated from Ardingly College in London. 

ananya suhana shanyaAnanya PandaySuhana KhanShanaya KapoorShah Rukh Khan
