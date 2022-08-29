New Delhi: 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh was married to Sohail Khan, actor and brother of Salman Khan. Both parted their ways after 24 years, earlier this year and the reason was never told. Seema has now finally opened up about it and made some big revelations.

Talking to the Bollywood Bubble, Seema finally made revelations about her divorce, "The thing is if I were to wallow and it's a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you're constantly stressed about that person."

"So it's for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I've let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings," she added.

Sohail and Seema met for the first time on the sets of 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' in 1998. Later, they eloped and got married. They have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan. Even before filing for divorce, they were living in separate apartments for quite some time as was also shown in the Netflix series.

After the divorce, Seema changed her name on social media, dropped 'Khan' and wrote Kiran Sajdeh. She will be soon seen in the second season of 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' alongside Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Maheep Kapoor.