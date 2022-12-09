Seerat Kapoor turns heads in sexy black corset top and HOT pink pants at the screening of her debut film Maarrich!

New Delhi: Actress Seerat Kapoor has been making news for her big Bollywood debut which will showcase her in a never-seen-before grey character. Amid her tight schedule promoting her film, yesterday the B-Town fashionista was clicked, looking oh-so-hot at the private screening of her film. The actress donned a black leather corset crop top with a plunging neckline. The actress paired this sexy top with hot pink flair pants. This outfit flaunted the actress's toned midriff.

The diva styled her beautiful long tresses in curls and opted for a glam makeup look. Her sultry ensemble took the hotness quotient up a notch with black stilettos and square earrings. She paused and posed for the paparazzi with her cast, all smiles.

On the professional career, Seerat Kapoor will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju's next production venture, which is yet to be titled. Seerat Kapoor also acclaimed midnight fame for her song, 'Slow Slow' alongside Badshah.