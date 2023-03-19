topStoriesenglish2585335
NewsLifestylePeople
SELENA GOMEZ

Selena Gomez Becomes First Woman To Hit 400 Million Followers On Instagram

Selena Gomez has crossed 400 million followers on Instagram and has become the first woman to achieve this feat.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:05 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Selena Gomez Becomes First Woman To Hit 400 Million Followers On Instagram

Washington: Just a few days after surpassing Kylie Jenner as the `Most Followed` female on Instagram, Selena Gomez has added yet another feather to her cap! Selena recently hit 400 million followers on Instagram, which means she is the first woman to hit the magical number on the social media platform. 

Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier. Kylie`s followers as of now stand at 382 million. Last month, when Selena became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, announced taking a break from social media. Page Six reported that last month, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I`m very happy, I`m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn`t be happier." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

"I`m good, I love the way I am, I don`t care," she added. "And yeah, I`m gonna be taking a second from social media `cause this is a little silly and I`m 30. I`m too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything." However, Selena soon returned to social media and posted a series of photos with her family. 

Live Tv

Selena GomezSelena Gomez instagram followersSelena Gomez InstagranSelena Gomez picsSelena Gomez boyfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle