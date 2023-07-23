trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639440
NewsLifestylePeople
SELENA GOMEZ

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 31st Birthday, Shares Photos Blowing Out Candles On Cake

The singer of "Love You Like a Love Song" most recently declared a break from social media after her drama with her ex-husband Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, resurfaced online.

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:18 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 31st Birthday, Shares Photos Blowing Out Candles On Cake Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington DC: Selena Gomez is encouraging others to give back as she celebrated her birthday on Saturday, Page Six reported. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday by letting her followers know what she wants them to do on her special day. She captioned the post of herself blowing out candles on a floral-adorned cake, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty."

She added, "Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life." Gomez said that doesn’t want people to get her a gift for her birthday but wants them to donate to the Rare Impact Fund, as per Page Six.

She concluded, "If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. I LOVE YOU ALL!" Many of the singer's fans left sweet birthday wishes in the comment section. Gomez has consistently raised awareness of mental illness through her platform.


cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The Rare Impact Fund was established by her in 2020 as "part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance," according to the fund's website. She has also been open about her own struggle with mental health.

It was revealed last year that the 'Calm Down' singer, who was given a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020, had previously felt like she didn't want to live after having a "mental breakdown" during her 2016 "Revival" tour, which she cut short.

'I don't want to be alive right now,' she says at one point. I'm not interested in living. Theresa Mingus, Gomez's former assistant, revealed to the camera in the actress' Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind and Me."

Gomez has taken breaks from social media over the years to shield her mental health from trolls.

The singer of "Love You Like a Love Song" most recently declared a break from social media after her drama with her ex-husband Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, resurfaced online.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest