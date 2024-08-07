Washington: The 32-year-old actress, nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Only Murders in the Building', shared her insights with The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez disclosed that Martin and Short sent her a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her achievement.

"I received flowers from Martin Short and Steve Martin," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm in LA, Marty's always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can't be together, but we'll celebrate when we get back together again," she added.

Reflecting on the nomination, Gomez described it as "crazy" and expressed her gratitude for being part of a show that received such recognition.

"I was just honoured to be on such a show that was recognised. I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honour," she said, adding, "In my mind, I feel like I already won."

In a recent Instagram post, Gomez shared a nostalgic photo of herself with Martin, 78, and Short, 74, as she approached her 32nd birthday on July 22.

She wrote, "Upon reflection, I realise with my birthday coming up, 32, I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift."

She added, "That's my pure joy. I thank God for the era I'm in. It's been the best yet."

Earlier this year, Martin and Short praised Gomez's talents and work ethic in an interview with People magazine.

"I think it just gets deeper and deeper and deeper," Short remarked about their friendship with Gomez.

"She is so lovely as a human, she's so remarkable as a talent, and she just has an aura and this lovely spirit. Our friendship grows and grows," he added.

Martin also highlighted Gomez's professionalism, saying, "We didn't really know Selena, we didn't know what we're getting into." Martin said.

"I knew she has a fabulous personality, she's very smart. But she is never late." Short concurred, noting the importance of punctuality in their profession.

"And that's a very big deal when you're making a movie," Martin said, adding, "She is on the mark... We all march down the steps together. It's fabulous. But it gives you an insight into her own personality and professionalism."

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 is set to premiere on August 27 on Hulu.