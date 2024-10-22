Selena Gomez Reveals She 'Blacked Out' During Audition For Oscar-Tipped Musical 'Emilia Perez'

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez has admitted that she “blacked out” during one of her auditions. The singer shared that it happened during the audition for a part in Oscar-tipped operatic musical ‘Emilia Perez.

Selena headed to the premiere of the film in Los Angeles wearing a black Elie Saab off-the-shoulder gown, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

She posed on the black carpet of the glitzy bash with her co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, the Spanish-language French musical follows a Mexican cartel leader (Gascon), who asks a high-powered lawyer (Saldana) to help fake their own death and undergo sex-reassignment operations. For Gomez's role, she portrays the drug lord’s wife Jessi Del Monte.

Selena opened up on her initial audition for the role, saying she sang Bienvenida “which is a big number I do in the bedroom”.

“I threw everything around, and I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy,” the 32-year-old told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

She added, “I did it once and he was like, ‘go crazier’. I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman, a drunk mad woman and it was a very crazy experience. But I was honoured when he decided to ultimately go with me”.

Selena rose to fame as a child star on hit Disney series ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’. She later gained plaudits for her role in Disney+ series ‘Only Murders In The Building’ in which she starred alongside comedy stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.