close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Selma Blair

Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic

But the image did not go down well with some social media users.

Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Selma Blair, who underwent chemotherapy treatment for multiple sclerosis, has come out to defend her decision to post semi-nude image of herself on her Instagram.

In the image, she is seen posing in the front of a mirror, holding a crab-shaped purse in front of her frontal region, and showing her naked derriere, reports metro.co.uk.

But the image did not go down well with some social media users.

"I don't get it but that's just me. It's a tough disease but never lose your dignity, Selma. I get the shock factor though," one user wrote.

Responding to the comment, Selma gave a fitting reply.

She wrote: "I think it's a vulnerable, humourous, odd and interesting fashion shot. I like it."

Another user advised Selma to wear pants.

"You making it so creepy for people with multiple sclerosis, I understand being strong but that is just creepy," the post read.

Slamming the user, Selma wrote: "To each his own. Sorry I pissed you off. Sweetest thing reference."

 

 

 

Tags:
Selma Blairselma blair picsHollywood
Next
Story

Jessica Chastain recalls watching horror film 'Exorcist'

Must Watch

PT8M10S

All schools in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh closed on Monday