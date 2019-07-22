close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
khandani shafakhana

Sex talk is important: 'Khandaani Shafakhana' maker

"Khandaani Shafakhana" director Shilpi Dasgupta feels Indians shy away from openly talking about sex.

Sex talk is important: &#039;Khandaani Shafakhana&#039; maker

Mumbai: "Khandaani Shafakhana" director Shilpi Dasgupta feels Indians shy away from openly talking about sex.

She says discussing sexual issues openly often helps solve them, and that's the reason she made "Khandaani Shafakhana", which depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her late uncle's sex clinic in Punjab.

"Indians don't talk about sex. That's the long and short of it. We don't talk to our kids about it and we certainly don't discuss it with the elderly. Sometimes we don't even discuss it with our partners," said Dasgupta. 

"The truth is discussing sexual issues openly often can help solve them. This is the point this film wants to make," she added. 

Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing Baby Bedi in the film, which also stars Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Nadira Babbar and Priyansh Jora.

"I am glad that the makers chose a female protagonist to tell this story. I would like to tell the viewers, 'baat toh karo'," Sonakshi said. 

"Khandaani Shafakhana" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar and is slated for release on August 2. 

Tags:
khandani shafakhanaShilpi DasguptaVarun SharmaAnnu KapoorKulbhushan Kharbanda
Next
Story

'Teri mitti' song of Kesari crosses 100mn views

Must Watch

PT9M26S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day