Sexy means revealing in this era, says Alka Yagnik

Mumbai: Singer Alka Yagnik says now we live in an era where sexy means revealing.

"The era of the '90s had a charm of its own where sensuality was portrayed with utmost poise and dignity. Item numbers were made even back then and even those were termed as sexy but now we live in an era where sexy means revealing," Alka said.

"I feel one does not need to be vulgar to be sensuous... the song 'Ek do teen' is also an item number but the lyrics, grace and the way it was shot has a recall value even today and that's why they are coined as iconic songs."

She feels today's songs lack that kind of portrayal and have "diverted themselves in believing more revealing will fetch them the number of views. I still feel original can never be remade/remixed and so, it's called a remake because you can't be the original," she added.

The "Tip tip barsa pani" singer strongly put forward her opinion on item songs and remakes while shooting for an episode of the kid's singing reality show "Superstar Singer".