NEHA SHARMA

Sexy Sisters Duo: Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Stun In Plunging Outfits, Give A Sneak Peek Into Their 'BFF' Outing

In the first picture, Neha and Aisha twinned in short yellow dresses. In other pictures, Both can be seen posing in a washroom together. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor Neha Sharma dropped pictures with her sister Aisha Sharma and gave major sibling goals. Neha took to Instagram to post a string of pictures from their recent outings. She captioned the post, "I hit the bff jackpot ... @aishasharma25."

In the first picture, Neha and Aisha twinned in short yellow dresses. In other pictures, Both can be seen posing in a washroom together. Neha wore a backless top with a pair of trousers, whereas Aisha wore a white dress. To this, Aisha replied, "I love us."

 

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial)

As soon as the actor dropped the pictures, fans complimented the duo in the comments section. A fan commented, "Hottest sisters from India." Another wrote, "This two hotties oo my god." "2 stunner in one picture.", a social media user wrote.

Neha and Aisha are quite active on social media. They never fail to impress their fans with their workout videos and pictures. The Sharma sisters also have their own reality show, 'Shining with the Sharmas.'

For those unaware, Neha and Aisha are actors. Neha is best known for her roles in 'Crook', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', and 'Illegal' among others. 

Aisha made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Satyamev Jayate, in which she co-starred with John Abraham.

Neha, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty also played important roles in the film.

