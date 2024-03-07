Shaan Reveals How Kishore Kumar Has Influenced His Life; Reveals The First Song He Taught His Son

New Delhi: If there's one singer in Bollywood who has left an impeccable legacy behind, it's Kishore Kumar. Kishore Kumar's songs not only wove magic back then but continue to leave us spellbound even now.

Supersinger Shaan, who is all set to host the seventh season of Fever Network's iconic show 'Crazy For Kishore,' shared, "Kishore Da is my inspiration. His stories, his legacy, his journey, in fact, this show has been so iconic, that I had to just do this! As Amit Da, has also been a part of this show earlier, taking forward the father-son connection, I am delighted to be here with my son Maahi. His recently launched song "Sorry" is winning hearts on radio and interestingly the very first song I taught him was Kishore Da's "Aa chalke tujhe main leke chalu.""

The melodious father-son duo went on to sing a few lines of Kishore Kumar's iconic song making the launch of the show even more musical!

Guided by Shaan's direction, "Crazy for Kishore Season 7" aims to deliver an unforgettable musical journey, honoring Kishore Kumar's legacy with a blend of tradition and innovation. Shaan not only takes on the role of host but also shares insightful commentary on Kishore Kumar's rich personal and professional journey.

Listeners can relish the musical treat on Fever Fm station on Monday to Friday from 4-5pm and on Radio Nasha from Monday to Friday at 11am-12pm and 10-11pm respectively.