Shabana Azmi car accident: FIR registered against actress' driver for rash driving

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway yesterday afternoon, police said.

Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car.

"Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copyread. Soon after the accident, the Azmi was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital and later shifted to multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury and there was slight damage to the backbone. Her condition is said to be stable now and is under medical observation.

Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped with a minor injury.