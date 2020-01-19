Shabana Azmi in ICU but doing fine: Javed Akhtar

New Delhi: Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Sunday gave an update on actress wife Shabana Azmi’s health, who recently met with an accident while on her way to Pune from Mumbai.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Akhtar said that Azmi is in ICU but her reports are positive and there is nothing to worry about. The couple met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after their car rammed into a truck. While Azmi got seriously injured, Akhtar escaped unhurt.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College & Hospital (MGM-MCH) in Navi Mumbai for treatment and was later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH).

“Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done,” the 75-year-old lyricist told Bollywood Hungama.

On Saturday evening, Akhtar’s children Farhan and Zoya paid a visit to Azmi. Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s girlfriend, also accompanied the brother-sister duo. Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita, Tabu were among the other celebs who were also pictured outside the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the actress a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The news of Shabana Azmi Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery."

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury and there was slight damage to the backbone.

An FIR has been registered against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving, police said on Sunday.

“Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copyread.

