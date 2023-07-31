trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642633
NewsLifestylePeople
SHABANA AZMI

Shabana Azmi To Hoist Indian flag At Melbourne Film Festival

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who is known for critically-acclaimed performance in her films, says she feels honoured to get the opportunity to hoist the national flag at IFFM.

 

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Shabana Azmi To Hoist Indian flag At Melbourne Film Festival Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Monday announced that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian national flag as part of the movie gala's Independence Day celebrations. The festival is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, from August 11 to 20.

The multiple National Award winner said she feels honoured to get the opportunity to hoist the national flag at IFFM. "I am happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences," Azmi said in a statement.

The actor, known for critically-acclaimed performance in films such as "Sparsh", "Arth", "Masoom", "City of Joy", and "Midnight's Children", said she is excited about the upcoming edition of the film gala as it will hosting the world premiere of her upcoming film "Ghoomer". Directed by R Balki, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

"This platform is even more special given our film R Balki's , Ghoomer, , is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of."

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said they are thrilled to have Azmi "join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance".

"We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Shabana Azmi's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences," she said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona