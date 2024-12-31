Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the media and entertainment sector, supporting the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) 2025 summit.

Taking to X, SRK penned a note saying WAVES 2025 summit would "champion and fosters creativity."

"It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a film and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself. An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power... and above all, an occasion that champions and fosters creativity," SRK posted.

On Sunday, PM Modi announced the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit, emphasizing on making India a hub of global content creation.

"Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organised in our country. At the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud to tell you that in this summit young creators are also participating in this," PM Modi said in his address during the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar, too, praised PM Modi for launching Waves summit.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Sunday, "Now this is PM @narendramodi ji's vision towards promoting the Media & Entertainment sector. Quite a wonderful idea. Waves 2025 summit will hopefully be a fabulous global forum to have the entire entertainment industry come and grow together (sic)."

Sanjay Dutt too wrote, "India leading the way in entertainment and innovation! Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on this visionary initiative. WAVES 2025 will be a fantastic platform for global collaboration. Excited to witness this revolution in the film and media world (sic)."

Prasoon Joshi, CBFC head and lyricist-writer, said WAVES Summit 2025 will put the "spotlight on India's content industry & its vast potential".

India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit for the first time from February 5 to February 9.