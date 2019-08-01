Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam enjoy jet ski ride in Maldives, video goes viral—Watch

close

AbRam Khan

One of the videos from their Maldivian vacay doing the rounds on the internet is where king Khan can be seen enjoying his jet ski ride with little one AbRam.

New Delhi: B-Town superstar Shah Rukh Khan and family headed to the picturesque Maldoves for a brief vacay a few days back. SRK made sure to share his photo album with fans and soon the pictures went viral on the internet.

In fact, wifey Gauri Khan too posted a picture of kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam on Instagram. Days after their holiday, videos and fresh pictures have surfaced on social media by various fan clubs.

One of the videos from their Maldivian vacay doing the rounds on the internet is where king Khan can be seen enjoying his jet ski ride with little one AbRam.

The same fan club also shared some unseen pictures on Instagram.

Check it out here:

 

Isn't it simply cutesy?

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film did not manage to meet the sky-high expectations of the audience.

The superstar has not announced his next project yet and is taking it slow. He has been spending a lot of time with family and will soon sign up a new film. Until that, make peace with his vacay pictures and videos.

He recently did the voiceover for The Lion King along with elder son Aryan Khan. The movie has done incredibly well at the Box Office.

 

