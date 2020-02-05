हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Armaan Jain

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's dance with Karan Johar at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception is a blockbuster watch!

One of the highlights of the grand night was the never-seen-before dance performances by several actors.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan&#039;s dance with Karan Johar at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra&#039;s wedding reception is a blockbuster watch!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Rima and Manoj Jain's son, Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding on February 3 saw a host of celebrities and politicians in attendance. The duo hosted a grand reception in Mumbai last night which again was a starry affair.

One of the highlights of the grand night was the never-seen-before dance performances by several actors. If Armaan's cousin sisters and top Bollywood actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor grooved to 'Bole Chudiya' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' along with Karan Johar on-stage then Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's dance won a million hearts.

Inside dance videos from the reception night have surfaced online where the stars can be seen hitting the dance floor like no one's watching. Check out a few videos posted by fan clubs on Instagram.

SRK and wifey Gauri Khan's dance on 'Kajra Re' with Kjo is simply awesome. Gauri dances like a pro and with on-point swag. Also, the power couple grooved to 'Sadi gali bhul ke wi aya karo' from 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and family, Shanaya Kapoor and family, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani amongst various others.

 

Tags:
Armaan Jainanissa MalhotraArmaan Jain weddingShah Rukh KhanGauri KhanKaran JoharKareenaKarismaarmaan jain reception
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu: There's nothing like a slap 'out of love', it's aggression

Must Watch

PT13M23S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, February 05, 2020