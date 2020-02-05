Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's dance with Karan Johar at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception is a blockbuster watch!

New Delhi: Rima and Manoj Jain's son, Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding on February 3 saw a host of celebrities and politicians in attendance. The duo hosted a grand reception in Mumbai last night which again was a starry affair.

One of the highlights of the grand night was the never-seen-before dance performances by several actors. If Armaan's cousin sisters and top Bollywood actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor grooved to 'Bole Chudiya' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' along with Karan Johar on-stage then Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's dance won a million hearts.

Inside dance videos from the reception night have surfaced online where the stars can be seen hitting the dance floor like no one's watching. Check out a few videos posted by fan clubs on Instagram.

SRK and wifey Gauri Khan's dance on 'Kajra Re' with Kjo is simply awesome. Gauri dances like a pro and with on-point swag. Also, the power couple grooved to 'Sadi gali bhul ke wi aya karo' from 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and family, Shanaya Kapoor and family, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani amongst various others.