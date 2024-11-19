Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Netflix Series, Set For 2025 Release

Shah Rukh Khan has shared exciting news with his fans—his son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with a new series that will stream on Netflix in 2025. The series, which is currently untitled, is produced by Gauri Khan and set against the backdrop of the film industry.

Netflix India made the official announcement via Instagram, saying, “Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!”

Have a look at the post here:

In his statement, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement, saying, "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film 'Deewana' alongside Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor, has since become a global icon. His career, spanning over three decades, includes more than 100 films. Often referred to as "King Khan," he has earned numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri from the Government of India and the prestigious Order of Arts and Letters and Legion of Honour from France.

Aryan Khan’s debut in the world of filmmaking has been highly anticipated, and this new project promises to offer a unique and personal take on the film industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s to come in 2025.