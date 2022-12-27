Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style at ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s birthday bash, fans call them ‘Karan Arjun’- Watch

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday in a star-studded bash. The party was hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma at her residence in Bandra.

The big bash was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood but what grabbed limelight the most was superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival. The video of SRK entering the party was shared by the paparazzi account and instantly went viral on social media. Fans of the actors could not control their excitement seeing the two superstars together and started showering their love in the comments section. “Karan Arjun,” commented one fan. “omg was actually waiting for it,” added another user.

Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were dressed in casual outfits with black t-shirts and denim jeans. Their picture of shaking hands has gone viral on social media.

See how Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Salman Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan also cut the cake in front of the media as they clicked him.

Other than SRK, the party was attended by several other celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hedge, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh among others.

Kartik Aaryan

Pooja Hegde

Sonakshi Sinha

Tabu

Salman Khan’s family members including brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan as well as sisters Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma lit up the bash.

Arbaaz and Sohail Khan

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in films like 'Tiger 3' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Currently, the actor is busy hosting ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He will also be seen in special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film 'Pathaan' which is all set to release in January 2023.