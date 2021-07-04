Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production, promises to be ‘professional’, actress responds ‘done deal signed’

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is jittery as she starts shooting for her first film as a producer ‘Darlings’ which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Expressing her feelings on the same, the actress shared a black and white photo from her first day of shooting and wrote on her social media platforms, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late”.

Responding to Alia’s comment, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who often praises Alia, tweeted, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise,” wrote the superstar.

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2021

Calling SRK her favourite, Alia replied, “hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite”.

Darlings stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew apart from Alia and is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite https://t.co/mW5fIXCwff — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 3, 2021

Apart from Darlings, the actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.