हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production, promises to be ‘professional’, actress responds ‘done deal signed’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who often praises Alia asked her to sign him in her next production and promised to be professional and on time.

Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production, promises to be ‘professional’, actress responds ‘done deal signed’

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is jittery as she starts shooting for her first film as a producer ‘Darlings’ which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Expressing her feelings on the same, the actress shared a black and white photo from her first day of shooting and wrote on her social media platforms, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late”.

Responding to Alia’s comment, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who often praises Alia, tweeted, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise,” wrote the superstar.

Calling SRK her favourite, Alia replied, “hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite”.

Darlings stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew apart from Alia and is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Apart from Darlings, the actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattShah Rukh KhanSRKDarlingsShefali ShahVijay VarmaRoshan MathewJasmeet K Reen
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra receives a nasty comment about her eyes, gives a sassy reply

Must Watch

PT15M10S

Special Report: 'Perfect' Divorce of Aamir Khan