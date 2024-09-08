Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789885https://zeenews.india.com/people/shah-rukh-khan-brings-ganpati-bappa-home-shares-heartfelt-wishes-to-fans-2789885.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Brings Ganpati Bappa Home, Shares Heartfelt Wishes To Fans

Gauri Khan was also seen in the picture, as they celebrated the festival together.

|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 10:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Brings Ganpati Bappa Home, Shares Heartfelt Wishes To Fans (Image: @iamsrk/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great excitement as he welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home, 'Mannat.'

Taking to his social media account on Saturday evening, the 'Dunki' actor gave fans a peek into the celebrations and sent his best wishes to everyone.

Shah Rukh posted a picture that showed the Ganpati idol at his home. His wife Gauri Khan was also seen in the picture, as they celebrated the festival together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Along with the picture, Shah Rukh also shared a message with his fans that read, "On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy.... And of course a lot of modaks!!!

As the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi kicked off with full energy on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm.

Among them was actress Sara Ali Khan, who welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home and prayed for the well-being of everyone around her.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of beautiful pictures of the Ganpati idol, surrounded by orange and golden-themed decorations. In the photos, she is seen standing in front of the idol with folded hands.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday morning.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant 10-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi were in full swing. Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals.

The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida