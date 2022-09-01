NewsLifestylePeople
Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to post a picture of the idol and mention that along with him his youngest son AbRam welcomed `Ganpatiji`. He wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me....the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Shah Rukh Khan brings home Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi, shares FIRST glimpse with son AbRam - Pic inside

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his house every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. 

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging onto pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. With 2022 bringing back Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following two-year-long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

SHAH RUKH KHAN'S FILM CALENDAR

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with `Pathaan`, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has `Dunki` with Taapsee Pannu and `Jawan` with Nayanthara in his kitty. 

 

