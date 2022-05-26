New Delhi: Just when we thought that Shah Rukh Khan missed his best friend Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, a video of the superstar burning the dance floor from KJo's birthday party has gone viral. SRK can be seen dancing with Rani Mukherji on the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from their movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Interestingly, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and Rani’s acting debut. KJo and SRK collaborated for various other films after that.

Check out the viral video:

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was not papped on the red carpet, entering Karan’s party. According to BollywooldLife, the actor was already present at the Yash Raj Studios, where the birthday bash took place. “SRK came back in the night itself and directly reached Yash Raj Studios for some work commitment over his next and most awaited film Pathaan. And so the superstar stayed there itself and attended the party,” claims BollywoodLife.

How gorgeous Srk last night at karan johar birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/i3j50PgvZG — Shahrukh Girlfriend (@Srkneeta) May 26, 2022

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan were also present at the bash. However, his daughter Suhana Khan was missing.

Karan’s 50th birthday celebration was a grand event with a huge guest list. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Siddharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others were also in attendance.

Young actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor (she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with KJo’s produced ‘Bedhadak’) also attended the party.