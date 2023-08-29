trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655103
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Burns The Dance Floor In Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Song From Jawan - Watch

Jawan New Song Release, Movie Release Date: The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in multiple languages.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Burns The Dance Floor In Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Song From Jawan - Watch

New Delhi: The recent #AskSRK session took Shah Rukh Khan's fans by surprise as the superstar revealed a glimpse of the next song from his highly anticipated film, Jawan. Building up the anticipation, the makers then released additional glimpses of the third song through a teaser, leaving the audience eagerly waiting for its release. Finally, the wait is over as the 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song is here and ready to make the nation groove.

The 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song has certainly lived up to its promise of delivering a heart-thumping party number. With its recent release, it has cast a spell on us, captivating us with SRK's magical charm and infectious energy. This trendsetter dance moves in the song are simply irresistible, making us want to hit the dance floor. Furthermore, the song has been released in three different languages, ensuring that the party vibes are kept intact.


In its Hindi version, "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" is composed by the prolific Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. The talented trio of Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to this mesmerizing song, beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The Telugu version, also titled "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya," features Anirudh Ravichander's composition, with lyrics penned by the acclaimed Oscar-winning lyricist, Chandrabose. Sreerama Chandra, Rakshita Suresh, and Anirudh Ravichander have added their vocals to this energetic party number, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Furthermore, the Tamil version, named "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya," is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Vivek, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. Anirudh Ravichander, Sreerama Chandra, and Rakshita Suresh have lent their charming voices to this song, which is beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train