Shah Rukh Khan Buys Swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Worth Rs 10 Crore

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster 'Pathaan', has bought a mean machine. The actor is known for his love for cars and owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz.

As per IANS, the latest car to join the fleet is Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations. A video of SRK's new car has been doing round on social media. A fan page of the actor dropped a video of a swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge entering Mannat. The signatur number plate '0555' confirmed that it indeed belonged to the King Khan.

The King of Bollywood was recently spotted driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night. SRK's new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather.

Looks like the massive success of 'Pathaan' has made the superstar splurge on the luxury SUV. SRK owns a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among few Bollywood celebrities who own Rolls Royce.

Shah Rukh has lately been seen hiding himself from paparazzi as he shields himself in car covered with black curtains. The video shared by the actor's fan page also shows that the latest swanky SUV also has black windows. This isn't the only Rolls Royce Shah Rukh owns, as he also has a Rs 7-crore Rolls-Royce Coupe, which is equipped with a 6.8-litre V 12 engine, reported India Today.

Speaking of his film 'Pathaan', the film turned to be one of the biggest blockbuster in Hindi film industry in recent times with over Rs 1200 crore collection world wide. Next, Shah Rukh will be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. He also has cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'.

