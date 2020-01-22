हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan calls Sushmita Sen his 'chemistry teacher', reveals the one thing he learnt from son AbRam

Shah Rukh and Sushmita co-starred in the 2004 blockbuster film 'Main Hoon Na', in which the actress played a chemistry teacher named Chandni who falls in love with Ram (SRK).

Shah Rukh Khan calls Sushmita Sen his &#039;chemistry teacher&#039;, reveals the one thing he learnt from son AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in a still from 'Main Hoon Na'.

New Delhi: Much to the excitement of many Twitter users, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday took off some time from his busy schedule to chat with his fans. Some hours ago, he tweeted about the '#AskSRK' session and said he would take up some 20 questions. Netizens came up with interesting questions for SRK and the 53-year-old actor won the internet with his hilarious and sweet responses. 

Joining the club was actor Riteish Deshmukh too, who asked SRK, "What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?" Shah Rukh soon responded in kind and said, "Whenever you are sad hungry or angry... cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game."

AbRam is SRK and Gauri Khan's youngest child. The couple is also parents to son Aryan and daughter Suhana. 

Another question which popped up was related to the subject chemistry. A Twitter user sought advice from SRK for chemistry students and his ROFL response read, "Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher Sushmita Sen."

Sushmita, are you listening?

Here are some other excerpt from '#AskSRK' session:

On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero'. He has not announced his next project yet.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSushmita SenAbRamMain Hoon Na
