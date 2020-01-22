Shah Rukh Khan calls Sushmita Sen his 'chemistry teacher', reveals the one thing he learnt from son AbRam

New Delhi: Much to the excitement of many Twitter users, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday took off some time from his busy schedule to chat with his fans. Some hours ago, he tweeted about the '#AskSRK' session and said he would take up some 20 questions. Netizens came up with interesting questions for SRK and the 53-year-old actor won the internet with his hilarious and sweet responses.

Joining the club was actor Riteish Deshmukh too, who asked SRK, "What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?" Shah Rukh soon responded in kind and said, "Whenever you are sad hungry or angry... cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game."

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

AbRam is SRK and Gauri Khan's youngest child. The couple is also parents to son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Another question which popped up was related to the subject chemistry. A Twitter user sought advice from SRK for chemistry students and his ROFL response read, "Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher Sushmita Sen."

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Sushmita, are you listening?

Shah Rukh and Sushmita co-starred in the 2004 blockbuster film 'Main Hoon Na', in which the actress played a chemistry teacher named Chandni who falls in love with Ram (SRK).

Here are some other excerpt from '#AskSRK' session:

Wear a helmet!!! https://t.co/9pFOWjUDaW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I like cheese... https://t.co/U3XVh5hbkc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero'. He has not announced his next project yet.