Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Fans, Vows To Create 'Special' Films For The Next 10 Years

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is lovingly called King Khan by his admirers, turned 59 on Saturday.

Like every year, this time too, he met with his fans and interacted with them at a special event organized in Mumbai.

SRK not only danced with his fans on his songs but also answered their fun questions related to his professional life and personal life in the most candid manner.

He promised his fans to keep them entertained for at least the next 10 years with "very special films".

"I really want to make very special films for the next 10 years...I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

SRK also shared that he will come up with his new film very soon. However, he did not disclose the details.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh has 'King' in his kitty with his daughter Suhana Khan.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with visuals from the fan event. SRK kept his birthday look comfy and super cool. He donned a casual t-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie.

Shah Rukh's fan club Shah Rukh Khan Universe shared a few images and videos from the event. Have a look

Earlier in the day, SRK received heartfelt birthday wishes from daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan on social media.

Suhana shared a series of throwback pictures, giving fans a glimpse into the cherished memories of Shah Rukh's personal life.

She uploaded a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana.

"Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world." Suhana captioned one of the images.

Gauri shared a sneak-peek into SRK's birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends. She dropped a picture in which SRK is seen cutting the birthday cake while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan stand on either side of him.

"A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday," she captioned the post.

SRK partied all night with his close friends and family members at 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand's residence.