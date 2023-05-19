To Juhi Chawla’s Daughter, With Love From Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are BFF goals. Their friendship dates back to the time when they started working in the industry. Besides working in several hits together, SRK and Juhi have engaged in multiple businesses, including a production house and co-owning an IPL team - Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from their professional lives, SRK and Juhi have also been close to each other's families. The buddies have time and again expressed their affection and support for their kids. This time too, the Pathaan actor was seen cheering for Juhi Chawla’s daughter who recently completed her graduation from Columbia University.

When Juhi Chawla shared a picture of her daughter Jahnavi Mehta from the convocation day, Shah Rukh Khan was among the first to give a shout-out to his “Jaanz”. Resharing the post on Twitter, SRK wrote, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz.”

This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

Jahnavi Mehta completed her graduation from Columbia University in New York. It is the same place from where her father and Juhi’s husband Jay Mehta had graduated. One of those star kids who remained away from the media light, Jahnavi was spotted a few times with her mother and was also seen at the IPL auction last year along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

On the work front, the duo has shared screens in films like Yes Boss, Darr, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The film will release in September. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. SRK’s Pathaan made all the right noises at the box office. The spy-thriller, which was released in January, also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. From songs to dialogues, the Siddharth Anand directorial ticked all the boxes. Pathaan also became the first Indian film to premiere in Bangladesh since the country's partition.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.