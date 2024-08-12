Shah Rukh Khan Confirms His Next Film Is King Along With Suhana Khan, Reveals Interesting Deets

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed he is doing King next helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The superstar has been making headlines over the past for this film alongside daughter Suhana Khan and it will mark her theatrical debut. Shah Rukh has now put all the rumours together by confirming that he is doing King next.

Shah Rukh Khan who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival revealed his next film, he said, "The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching".

The Jawan star added, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something. For 6-7 years, I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, sir, I have a subject."

King is reportedly the official remake of Shah Rukh Khan's favourite film 'Leon- The Professional'. The action thriller will have SRK in a never-before-seen avatar and indeed after King Khan himself confirms the news, the wait is becoming difficult and how.

The film reportedly stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the movie. Abhishek will be seen playing the role of a villain and indeed the film is going to be the most awaited one for Shah Rukh Khan's fans.