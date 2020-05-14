हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PPE kits

Shah Rukh Khan: Contribute towards PPE, ventilators for healthcare workers

A link was also shared on the actor's non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan: Contribute towards PPE, ventilators for healthcare workers

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, among other necessary items, for healthcare workers battling at the frontline amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday: "Let's support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation."

A link was also shared on the actor's non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet: "@iamsrk & #MeerFoundation are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowdfunding link and help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them."

 

PPE kitsShah Rukh KhanSRKCoronavirusCOVID-19ventilators
