Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Apna Time Aayega' to loud cheers from the audience in Melbourne

Videos of SRK mesmerising the audience with his dance moves have been shared on IFFM's Twitter handle and also by several of his fan clubs. Also, we chanced upon a video of him dancing to Ranveer Singh's 'Apna Time Aayega' from 'Gully Boy'.

Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Apna Time Aayega' to loud cheers from the audience in Melbourne
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamsrk

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight in Melbourne when he danced to his hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Videos of SRK mesmerising the audience with his dance moves have been shared on IFFM's Twitter handle and also by several of his fan clubs. Also, we chanced upon a video of him dancing to Ranveer Singh's 'Apna Time Aayega' from 'Gully Boy' with special kids suffering from Down Syndrome. SRK was welcomed on stage to loud cheers from the audience. 

Here's how the 53-year-old superstar made Melbourne dance to his tunes:

SRK is truly is a rockstar!

On Friday, Shah Rukh received an honorary doctorate degree from La Trobe University for his contributions and efforts towards underprivileged children and women's empowerment besides his achievements in the Indian entertainment industry. He was also honoured with the Excellence in Cinema award at IFFM 2019. 

At the IIFM, SRK's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was screened as it completed 20 years of its release in 2018. The film's director Karan Johar is also present the film festival. 

Shah Rukh KhanIndian Film festival of MelbourneIFFM 2019SRK chaiyya chaiyya
