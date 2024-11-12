Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818955https://zeenews.india.com/people/shah-rukh-khan-death-threat-mumbai-police-arrest-suspect-from-chhattisgarh-2818955.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN DEATH THREAT

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police Arrest Suspect From Chhattisgarh

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The suspect is currently being questioned by the police officials.

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 12:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police Arrest Suspect From Chhattisgarh Picture source: ANI

Raipur: Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The suspect is currently being questioned by the police officials.

Last week, the Mumbai Police received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra station. The caller even demanded Rs 50 lakh, following which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation.

More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet. The threat to Shah Rukh follows a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Both actors have been surrounded by tight security for a while now. Salman was upgraded to Y+ security especially after a firing incident outside his residence in April this year.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh.

In October, politician Baba Siddique was shot multiple times while he was leaving his son's Bandra office on October 12. The Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister succumbed to injuries at the hospital shortly after the attack. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

The demise of Baba Siddique and death threats to stars like Salman and SRK have raised concern among fans. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK