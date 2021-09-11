Shah Rukh Khan feels FOMO from Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan on OTT - Here's why!

New Delhi: The Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan feels the FOMO (fear of missing out) after knowing the fact that many biggies of B-Town have made their way to the digital platform already, leaving him feel left out in this race, at least that's what the latest ad shared by Karan Johar about his bestie suggests.

KJo shared a new ad on his Instagram where SRK can be waving at his fans and enjoying the importance which he has getting from all the fans who came outside his Mannat (residence) just to see the glimpse of their favourite actor.

KJo wrote, “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk.”

SRK was heard talking to actor Rajesh Jais and says, “Dekha itne saare fans aate hai kabhi kisi ke ghar ke bahar?” To which Rajesh replies, “Nahi sir ab tak toh nahi dekha. Par aage ka kuch keh nahi sakte.”

After hearing his words, SRK gets a bit tensed and asks him, “Matlab”, to which Jais replies, “Baki sab stars ke Disney+ Hotstar pe shows aur movies aa rahe hai na.”

Shah Rukh then asks him, "Accha? Kaun baaki sab,” the latter replies, “Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.”

SRK gets worried and asks again, “Sab hai kya?", then Rajesh says, "Matlab sab toh nahi hai.”

Taking a sigh of relief, he asks him, "Kaun nahi hai?" the latter replies, "Sir, aap!!

Then the video ends with a voiceover which says, “Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke.

In order to keep the fans hooked with the ending, the video had "to be continued" written on it as it ends.

Now, SRK has also shared the same video and captioned it as, "Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…"

Well, the new ad has started creating a lot of buzz on social media, leaving the fans speculating about what is SRK’s next big announcement related to his upcoming project on digital platform. For now, we need to just wait and watch.

On the workfront, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Reportedly, he will also be seen in a cameo role in the sci-fi drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.