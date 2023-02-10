Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Visit Manager Pooja Dadlani's New House With Son Aryan Khan, Check Inside Pics of Residence

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his first release in four release 'Pathaan', scooped some time out of his tight schedule and dropped in at his manager Pooja Dadlani's new Mumbai residence on Thursday night. King Khan was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan as they arrived at Pooja's new residence on Thursday. It is to be noted that SRK's wife Gauri designed Pooja Dadlani's new place.

On Instagram, Pooja Dadlani thanked Gauri Khan for designing the place and she wrote: "Stepping into my new abode... to new dreams to create warmth and happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than Gauri Khan, my family.. She turned my house into a home."

Paps captured Shah Rukh's car arriving at Pooja's residence on Thursday evening. While Gauri was spotted seated on the back seat of the car, Shah Rukh hid himself from the cameras as he had covered his windshield with black curtains. SRK's son Aryan was also captured arriving at Pooja's house in a separate car.

Speaking of Shah Rukh's last release, 'Pathaan' is an action-thriller spy movie, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Diple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film received positive reviews from critics and broke several Indian box-office records, including the biggest opening day and opening weekend for a Hindi film.

Shah Rukh also has two big films - 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' in pipeline.